Probe launched after fence fire spreads to house in Colne

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire, which broke out just before 7pm yesterday (Monday).

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Colne were called to a fire involving fence panels and a shed which spread to a house on Prmet Heights in Colne.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. One person required treatment from North West Ambulance Service. The cause of the fire is under investigation."