Probe after car destroyed in Nelson blaze

The incident happened at 11-20pm and the car was well alight on the road when the firefighters arrived.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Nelson firefighters tackled a fire involving a vehicle on Baker Street in Nelson. The vehicle was well alight on the roadway when firefighters arrived. They put the fire out using one hose reel and an investigation into the cause is under way.