Prizes presented at annual Clitheroe allotments competition

Green-fingered allotment holders were rewarded for their efforts during Clitheroe Town Council’s annual allotments’ competition.



All allotments at each of the council’s four sites were viewed by an external judge who commented on the overall high standard, especially given a challenging year in terms of extremes of weather.

Mr and Mrs P. Radcliffe receiving the third prize (garden section) from the Town Mayor.

The Mayor of Clitheroe, Coun. Pam Dowson, presented prizes to the winners at a special ceremony.

Garden section winners: 1 Mr and Mrs Ashworth, 2 Mr W. Draper, 3 Mr P. Radcliffe; highly commended Mr I. Smithies, Mr J. Marsden, Mr and Mrs Ormerod.

Pigeon section winners: 1 Mr H. Lofthouse, 2 Mr D. Parker, 3 Mr F. Howarth.

Mr I. Smithies, highly commended, (garden section) with the Town Mayor.

Mr J. Marsden, highly commended, (garden section) with the Town Mayor.