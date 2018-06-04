Prize winning pianist will give recital at Burnley church

A piano recital will be given on Saturday by the well known prize winning musician Jonathan Ellis.

The venue for the concert is St Peter's Church in Burnley.

Jonathan Ellis began learning the piano when he was just three and from the age of 11 he studied at Wells Cathedral School, and then moved on to the joint music course of the Royal National College of Music and Manchester University where he achieved a first class degree from both institutions.

During his time at college, he won many prizes as an accompanist, plus the Royal College's two major chamber music prizes with his trio and its annual Beethoven competition as a solo pianist.

This latter success qualified him to enter the Intercollegiate Beethoven Piano Competition in London, at which he won the Audience Prize.

He currently performs regularly as a soloist, a chamber musician with The Ryebank Trio, a vocal and instrumental accompanist, and as a choral/operatic repetiteur, and is a regular competitor in international piano competitions.

In addition he is a regular accompanist for Bury Choral Society, City of Manchester Opera, and the Pennine Spring Music Festival. He has recently been judged the Best Solo Instrumentalist at the Buxton Festival Fringe.

The recital begins at 11am and admission is £5 including refreshments and parking in the schoolyard.