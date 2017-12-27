Prize night honours students and staff

Pupils, parents and staff celebrated Oakhill School’s annual prize giving ceremony.

The Rt Hon Ralph Assheton presented the prizes and head boy, Giles Bridge, welcomed the guests with an entertaining speech about how Oakhill in Whalley had given him a second chance and how helpful and encouraging the staff are.

He also gave a presentation on the diverse range of sports available at Oakhill.

Principal, Mrs Carmel Crouch congratulated Year 11s on achieving 100% pass rate in the new much harder Maths exam and also 100% pass rate in French, Latin, Spanish, History, Computing, Art, Textiles, PE and Japanese.

Chairman of the governors Mr Tony Baron thanked staff for their hard work during the year and he also spoke about future plans on the cards for a new senior school block.

Head girl, Phoebe Hawks, spoke about her time at the school and guests were entertained by a number of students who played a variety of musical instruments.

After the prize giving guests rounded off the evening with a buffet supper.