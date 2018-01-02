Primary pupils shine in school nativity

Proud family members packed the hall at a Clitheroe primary school to watch performances of an upbeat take on the traditional Christmas story.

Children from the Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1 performed Prickly Hay to a packed Edisford Primary School hall.

Pupils performing Prickly Hay.

Performing Arts is a key part of the wide and varied curriculum at Edisford and children participate wholeheartedly in productions from the beginning of their time at school.

Congratulations were expressed to all the children who took part to produce "confident, harmonious performances" and a vote of thanks was given to all staff for their tireless commitment, enthusiasm and hard work.