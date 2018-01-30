Power cut leaves Clitheroe supermarket with depleted stock

A major supermarket chain in Clitheroe was left with depleted stock in its fridges and freezers after a power cut in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shoppers became aware of the problem when they visited the store which managed to remain open despite the problem.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We can confirm there was a power cut at our Clitheroe store.

"Thankfully the store was able to remain open and our fridges and freezers will be fully stocked again soon.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

A spokeswoman for Electricity North West said that Sainsbury's operate using a private network and that she was not aware of any other properties in the local vicinity being affected.

She added that Sainsbury's representatives have asked Electricity North West to assist them with finding the fault.