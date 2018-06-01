Popular steam fair draws the crowds

Records were broken once again as Chipping Steam Fair celebrated it's 20th year.

A hat-trick of glorious weather, stunning setting, scenery, friendly visitors and over 1,000 exhibits ensured the event was once again a resounding success.

Exhibits of steamers at the fair

Other crowd-pleasers at the three-day family event included plenty of entertainment, fine food and fare!

A show spokesman said everyone who attended enjoyed themselves. She added: "We had back-to-back entertainment in the arena with parades of exhibits and vintage vehicles, Pendle dog agility team displays, Batala Lancaster, Elaine Hill with her dog and duck herding, plus Chris Alsop, Angela and Frank Brown with their 25lb Fielder Gun Firing.

"In the beer tent we had Johnny Solo, Brian Gore magical entertainer for the kids, Wagon Town, Rockin the Joint, Blowjangles, Colin Paul and Level 2.

"Our wonderful founder Mary Harrison, who started this amazing event, received the President's Cup from our new president Michael O'Hara for all her tremendous work over the years... she really is an inspiration to us all. To top this all off the event is run by volunteers with all proceeds going to local good causes and charities. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported us this year and hope you enjoyed it as much as we did. See you next year!"

Founder Mary Harrison receives a trophy