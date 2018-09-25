Popular Ribble Valley festive event postponed

Whalley's famous Pickwick Night will not take place this December - in its 30th year - organisers have revealed.

A spokesperson for Whalley Pickwick Committee told the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times that "hard decisions" had been taken regarding this year's event and, after much "soul searching", the decision had been made to postpone it.

"The members of the volunteer Pickwick committee held a public meeting in April to look at the sustainability of the event," the spokesperson explained. "Discussions were made to look at new ideas to keep the event relevant to its changing community. A change of event format was desired to preserve the voluntary run event for the longer term."

They added: "During this summer the feedback from April’s meeting has been discussed by a new elected committee and stakeholders involved with the event. A number of major changes have been agreed upon to reshape the annual seasonal celebrations.

"After a lot of soul-searching, it has been decided that the current planned date for the event - Thursday, December 6th - does not allow a timescale to implement the required needs of these changes."

The spokesperson added that the current team of 10 volunteers, who form the Whalley Pickwick Committee, are looking at how a new concept can fit into the old event infrastructure.

"As well as a lack of resources to implement these new plans, there is a significant time constraint, therefore it has been decided to delay the event until later in 2019.

"This additional time would help the committee plan something that hopefully is special and memorable whilst raising the standard of organising the long-standing community event.

"We are disappointed we will not be holding an event in its 30th year, but when the new Whalley Pickwick is unveiled to the public, we hope we have found a formula that can keep the event running for another future years."

Anyone wanting to pass on their comments of support, ideas or feedback about the future of the event, can email info@whalleypickwick.org.uk