Popular food festival comes to Clitheroe this weekend

A feast of fun and flavour comes to Clitheroe this weekend, when the town hosts its annual food festival.

The free event will feature a huge array of foods from over 90 of Lancashire’s best producers, including organic dairy products, meat from traditional Lancashire breeds, Asian treats, Thai pies, Biltong beef and a feast of fruit and vegetables packed with flavour.

Producers are screened for quality and provenance, and this year’s festival features several with a national reputation, including Baxter’s Potted Shrimps, Choc Amor, Dewlay Cheesemakers, Fatjax Chutney, Mr Fitzpatrick’s Vintage Cordials, Leagram Organic Dairy and R. S. Ireland’s Black Puddings.

There are still a few tickets left for a series of tasting-talks in the Ribble Valley Civic Suite by Barrica Wines of Botany Bay, international chocolatier Choc Amor of Mawdesley and Cuckoo Gin producer Brindle Distillery.

Family entertainment in Castle Street and King Street will include a hilarious celebration of 1960s and 70s food by Kitsch Kafé and the unique plate-flipping and napkin-sculpting slapstick of the Comedy Waiters.

The perennially-popular Mad Science will be setting up fun stations featuring madcap demonstrations and hands-on activities in King Street and Clitheroe Market, while King Street will host non-stop music from a solar-powered stage featuring the Western Valley Hot Club, the Flat Cap 3 and the Junkhouse Dog Blues Band.

Simon Hore, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “The Clitheroe Food Festival is one of Lancashire’s most popular events and people will find plenty to whet their appetite this year, including the best food and drink in Lancashire, a feast of fun and non-stop street entertainment.

“Residents are invited to join us for what promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family.”

Residents and festival-goers are reminded that there will be road closures in Clitheroe town centre from 6am until 8pm on Saturday and in New Market Street from 6am today (Thursday).