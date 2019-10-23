Pony mad schoolgirl completes sponsored walk for Burnley horse rescue charity

A 10-year-old pony mad little girl has completed a sponsored walk to help raise money for one of her favourite places to be.

And to date Annmarie Roberts has raised around £300 for the Horse and Pony Protection Association, known as HAPPA.

A smiling Annmarie at the end of her walk.

She was joined on the 10 mile walk from her school, St John's Primary in Read to HAPPA, which is based at Shore Hey Farm in Burnley's Briercliffe, by her mum Stephanie.

And waiting to greet them was Stardust, a cross fell pony who is Annmarie's favourite.

Proud Stephanie said: "We completed the walk in four hours and it was just under 10 miles.

"Annmarie is mad about horses. HAPPA is one of her favourite places to be and we go every week.

"She wanted to do something on her own to help HAPPA as it relies so much on support from the public and never turns a horse away."

Annmarie has weekly riding lessons in Langho and the family, including dad Martin and Annmarie's siblings, Hollie (19) and eight-year-old Samuel are hoping to re-home one of the rescue ponies in the near future.

If you would like to boost the total raised by Annmarie please go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helphappa

