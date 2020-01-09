Ribble Valley MP Nigel reprises key role in House of Commons - seven "tortuous" years after stepping down

Ribble Valley MP has spoken of his delight at being re-elected as Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons.

Nigel Evans was voted for by fellow MPs on Wednesday evening, returning him to the job he held from 2010 to 2013, and linking him up with fellow Lancastrian, Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who was elected Speaker in December.

Posting on Twitter shortly after the results were heard, Mr Evans wrote: “Simply delighted to be Deputy Speaker , again - thank you everyone who travelled this journey with me over seven tortuous years.”

Mr Evans was first elected as Deputy Speaker in 2010, but quit the role after he was charged with rape and sexual assault offences.

He was cleared of all the charges following a trial in 2014.

Mr Evans added: “I am thrilled to have the confidence of my colleagues at Westminster who showed their trust by putting me back in the Chair to allow me to complete the work that was interrupted in 2013.

"I look forward to rebuilding the team Sir Lindsay and I forged and begin to re-establish faith in the parliamentary process that has been lost over the past ten years.”

Dame Eleanor Laing and Dame Rosie Winterton were also elected deputy speakers, alongside Mr Evans.

Their role is to taking the chair when the Speaker cannot.

The Speaker chairs debates in the House of Commons, where MPs consider and propose new laws as well as scrutinising government policies.

He or she must be politically impartial, however, the Speaker will deal with constituents’ problems like a normal MP.

--