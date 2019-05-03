Ribble Valley Election Results 2019: Ex-council leader Ken Hind ousted by Lib Dems

So far the Conservatives have kept hold of their seats in the wards of Brockhall and Dinckley, Chatburn, Clayton-le-Dale and Salesbury, Gisburn and Rimington and Ribchester.

The leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council, Conservative Stephen Atkinson, has retained his seat in Brockhall and Dinckley, and Conservative Stuart Carefoot, the current Mayor of the Ribble Valley, has retained his seat in Derby and Thornley. The Mayoress of the Ribble Valley Conservative Sarah Rainford has also won a seat in that ward.

Conservative Jan Alcock has been elected ward councillor for Hurst Green and Whitewell, while Conservative Ricky Newmark has retained his seat in Sabden.

However, former controversial leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council Ken Hind lost his fight for the Waddington, Bashall Eaves and Mitton ward to Liberal Democrat Bob Buller.

Coun. Buller gained 226 votes while Mr Hind won 197 votes.

The two seats in the new East Whalley, Read and Simonstone ward went to Conservatives Richard Bennett and David Peat.