Pendle MP welcomes new Tasers for police in Lancashire

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the announcement that Lancashire will receive a £313,500 funding increase to equip 380 more police officers with Tasers this year.

This increase is part of a £6.7m. funding boost across the country that will deliver over 8,000 new Tasers to 41 police forces.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

Officers have to elect to be specially-trained to use Tasers and it is for Chief Constables to decide how many carry the devices based on strategic assessments of threat and risk in their force areas.

£150,000 has also been allocated to training for Tasers instructors, and around £3.1m. will go towards tackling serious violence and county lines.

This comes after a series of recent announcements supporting the police, including a commitment to boost their ranks with 20,000 new officers over the next three years, with Lancashire set to benefit from 153 new officers by the end of the year – as part of the first stage of the Government’s commitment.

The government has also announced plans to provide the police with additional powers to protect the public and establish a police covenant, ensuring officers and their families get the right emotional and physical support.

Police funding across England and Wales will also increase by £1.1 billion in 2020-21, the biggest funding increase in a decade, with Lancashire set to receive a funding boost of up to £22.6 million– a 7.5% increase.

Mr Stephenson MP said: “I am delighted that because of actions taken by the Conservative government, Lancashire will receive a £313,500 funding increase to deliver 380 new Tasers for our officers.

“We know that people are concerned about the increase in serious violence – we promised to work to make our communities safer and that is exactly what are doing.

“By backing our police with the funding and resources they need, we will keep the public and our communities safe, so that people everywhere can live their lives free from the fear of crime.”