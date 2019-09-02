Pendle MP welcomes £14 billion cash boost for schools but Labour accuse Tories of election 'bribe'

Every secondary school in Pendle is set to receive a minimum of £5,000 per pupil next year and every primary school will get a minimum of £4,000 per pupil from 2021-22, after new funding for schools was announced by the Prime Minister.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson, a key ally of Boris Johnson, welcomed the news which would see £14 billion provided to schools nationally.

The new funding will also include £400m. additional funding for further education and sixth form colleges in Pendle. Meanwhile an extra £700m. for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) has also been promised.

Mr Stephenson said: "I am delighted that the Prime Minister has delivered on his pledge to level up per pupil funding across the country so every child in Pendle has a world class education.

“Only Boris Johnson and the Conservatives can deliver the change people want, giving every child the best start and properly funding our schools – getting this country back on the road to a brighter future.”

The Prime Minister has also pledged to meet the £4.5 billion requirement for teachers’ pensions from outside the education budget.

However, Labour accused the Tories of an "election bribe", as talk of a potential early General Election hots up.

Labour Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner said: “Time and again it turns out you just can’t trust a word Boris Johnson says.

"This doesn’t even come close to meeting the PM’s promise to reverse Tory education cuts which did so much damage to schools, colleges, and children’s centres.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “After five years of disappointment on funding, I’m sure the prime minister would forgive us only giving this a cautious welcome, whilst we await the full details to come from the chancellor’s statement on Wednesday.

“It would be disastrous if the detail didn’t live up to the £14.4bn headline. We hope that this announcement is as good as it looks.”