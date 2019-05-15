Longridge Town Council invites public to annual meeeting of electors

Longridge Town Council’s annual meeting of electors will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at the Civic Hall at 7pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

Following the recent town council elections a vacancy remains for a councillor for Alston ward.

Anyone interested in applying to be considered for the role should send their application to the Town Clerk (clerk@longridge-tc.gov.uk) by noon on Friday May 31

Following the election the new Town Council comprises:

Derby Ward: Rose Adamson, Bryan Dalgleish-Warburton, Alan Odix and Sarah Rainford.

Dilworth ward (uncontested): Steve Ashcroft, Rosemary Beacham, Harry Gee and Nick Stubbs

Alston ward (uncontested): Judith Clark, Stephanie Lomas, Jim Rogerson.