Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Ribble Valley

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Ribble Valley and the latest results:
Alston and Hothersall
Judith Clark - Conservative
Maria Gee - Labour
Stephanie Lomas - Labour
Jim Rogerson - Conservative
Billington and Langho
Tony Austen - Conservative
Ruth Baxter - Conservative
Maya Dibley - Labour
Anne Taylor - Labour
Bowland
Rosie Elms - Conservative
Brockhall and Dinckley
Stephen Atkinson - Conservative
Gerald Davies - Labour
Chatburn
Gaye McCrum - Green
Gary Scott - Conservative
Chipping
Simon Hore - Conservative
Clayton-le-Dale and Salesbury
Louise Edge - Conservative
Philip Geldin - Labour
Derby and Thornley
Stuart Carefoot - Conservative
Bryan Dalgleish-Warburton - Labour
Jonathan Irwin - Labour
Sarah Rainford - Conservative
Dilworth
Harold Gee - Labour
Brian Holden - Conservative
Angeline Humphreys - Conservative
Nicholas Stubbs - Labour
East Whalley, Read and Simonstone
Richard Bennet - Conservative
Michael Gravestone - Labour
Christopher O’Connor - Labour
David Peat - Conservative
Edisford and Low Moor
Maria Berryman - Conservative
Peter Byrne - Conservative
Maureen Fenton - Labour
Simon O’Rourke - Liberal Democrat
Terry Richardson - Labour
Jennifer Schumann - Liberal Democrat
Gisburn and Rimington
Richard Sherras - Conservative
David Waters - Labour
Hurst Green and Whitewell
Jan Allcock - Conservative
Tony Halliwell - Liberal Democrat
Andrew McFarlane - Labour
Littlemoor
Katie Blezard - Conservative
Giles Bridge - Labour and Co-operative
Mark French - Liberal Democrat
Sue Knox - Liberal Democrat
Lisa Quinn-Jones - Conservative
Sue Riley - Labour and Co-operative
Mellor
Stephen Adnitt - Liberal Democrat
Stella Brunskill - Conservative
Sheelagh Donnelly - Labour
John Hymas - Liberal Democrat
Dani Murtagh - Labour
Stephen Sanderson - UKIP
Noel Walsh - Conservative
Primrose
Karl Barnsley - Labour
Ronald Corbin - Labour
Kevin Horkin - Conservative
Allan Knox - Liberal Democrat
Charles McFall - Conservative
Mary Robinson - Liberal Democrat
Ribchester
Jenny Berry - Labour
Alison Brown - Conservative
Sabden
Liz Birtwistle - Labour
Ricky Newmark - Conservative
Salthill
Ian Brown - Conservative
Pam Dowson - Conservative
Carol Makin - Labour
Donna O’Rourke - Liberal Democrat
Liv Pamphlett - Labour
Chantelle Seddon - Liberal Democrat
St Mary’s
Warren Bennett - Conservative
Jordan Campion - Labour
Garry Dugdale - Labour
Stewart Fletcher - Liberal Democrat
Jonathan Hill - Liberal Democrat
Sue Hind - Conservative
Waddington, Bashall Eaves and Mitton
Bob Buller - Liberal Democrat
Kenneth Hind - Conservative
West Bradford and Grindleton
Ed Clayton - Liberal Democrat
Mary Hilton - Conservative
Whalley and Painter Wood
Mark Hindle - Conservative
Joseph Kellaway - Labour
Ged Mirfin - Conservative
Margaret Young - Labour
Whalley Nethertown
David Berryman - Conservative
Ian Metcalfe - Labour
Mark Powell - Liberal Democrat
Wilpshire and Ramsgreave
Sue Bibby - Conservative
Katherine Burn - Labour
Charles Cathcart - Labour
Stuart Hirst - Conservative
Wiswell and Barrow
David Birtwhistle - Independent
Julian Dunn - Labour
Steve Farmer - Conservative
Simon Kerins - Conservative
Robert Thompson - Independent
Ian Turner - Labour
Oi Wrightson - Green