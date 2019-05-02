Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Ribble Valley

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Ribble Valley and the latest results:



Alston and Hothersall

Judith Clark - Conservative

Maria Gee - Labour

Stephanie Lomas - Labour

Jim Rogerson - Conservative

Billington and Langho

Tony Austen - Conservative

Ruth Baxter - Conservative

Maya Dibley - Labour

Anne Taylor - Labour

Bowland

Rosie Elms - Conservative

Brockhall and Dinckley

Stephen Atkinson - Conservative

Gerald Davies - Labour

Chatburn

Gaye McCrum - Green

Gary Scott - Conservative

Chipping

Simon Hore - Conservative

Clayton-le-Dale and Salesbury

Louise Edge - Conservative

Philip Geldin - Labour

Derby and Thornley

Stuart Carefoot - Conservative

Bryan Dalgleish-Warburton - Labour

Jonathan Irwin - Labour

Sarah Rainford - Conservative

Dilworth

Harold Gee - Labour

Brian Holden - Conservative

Angeline Humphreys - Conservative

Nicholas Stubbs - Labour

East Whalley, Read and Simonstone

Richard Bennet - Conservative

Michael Gravestone - Labour

Christopher O’Connor - Labour

David Peat - Conservative

Edisford and Low Moor

Maria Berryman - Conservative

Peter Byrne - Conservative

Maureen Fenton - Labour

Simon O’Rourke - Liberal Democrat

Terry Richardson - Labour

Jennifer Schumann - Liberal Democrat

Gisburn and Rimington

Richard Sherras - Conservative

David Waters - Labour

Hurst Green and Whitewell

Jan Allcock - Conservative

Tony Halliwell - Liberal Democrat

Andrew McFarlane - Labour

Littlemoor

Katie Blezard - Conservative

Giles Bridge - Labour and Co-operative

Mark French - Liberal Democrat

Sue Knox - Liberal Democrat

Lisa Quinn-Jones - Conservative

Sue Riley - Labour and Co-operative

Mellor

Stephen Adnitt - Liberal Democrat

Stella Brunskill - Conservative

Sheelagh Donnelly - Labour

John Hymas - Liberal Democrat

Dani Murtagh - Labour

Stephen Sanderson - UKIP

Noel Walsh - Conservative

Primrose

Karl Barnsley - Labour

Ronald Corbin - Labour

Kevin Horkin - Conservative

Allan Knox - Liberal Democrat

Charles McFall - Conservative

Mary Robinson - Liberal Democrat

Ribchester

Jenny Berry - Labour

Alison Brown - Conservative

Sabden

Liz Birtwistle - Labour

Ricky Newmark - Conservative

Salthill

Ian Brown - Conservative

Pam Dowson - Conservative

Carol Makin - Labour

Donna O’Rourke - Liberal Democrat

Liv Pamphlett - Labour

Chantelle Seddon - Liberal Democrat

St Mary’s

Warren Bennett - Conservative

Jordan Campion - Labour

Garry Dugdale - Labour

Stewart Fletcher - Liberal Democrat

Jonathan Hill - Liberal Democrat

Sue Hind - Conservative

Waddington, Bashall Eaves and Mitton

Bob Buller - Liberal Democrat

Kenneth Hind - Conservative

West Bradford and Grindleton

Ed Clayton - Liberal Democrat

Mary Hilton - Conservative

Whalley and Painter Wood

Mark Hindle - Conservative

Joseph Kellaway - Labour

Ged Mirfin - Conservative

Margaret Young - Labour

Whalley Nethertown

David Berryman - Conservative

Ian Metcalfe - Labour

Mark Powell - Liberal Democrat

Wilpshire and Ramsgreave

Sue Bibby - Conservative

Katherine Burn - Labour

Charles Cathcart - Labour

Stuart Hirst - Conservative

Wiswell and Barrow

David Birtwhistle - Independent

Julian Dunn - Labour

Steve Farmer - Conservative

Simon Kerins - Conservative

Robert Thompson - Independent

Ian Turner - Labour

Oi Wrightson - Green