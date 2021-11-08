Deputy Valley Mayor celebrates 10-year anniversary with Right at Home

Ribble Valley Deputy Mayor Stuart Hirst with Julie Foote

Right at Home, which supports families across East Lancashire and the Ribble Valley, invited Coun.Stuart Hirst to launch the event at its Wilpshire office.

Speaking to the invited guests, which included staff and clients, he commended Right at Home’s owner, Julie Foote, for her diligence and commitment to delivering quality homecare

and companionship; and for building her business into one of the area's top rated care provider.

Meanwhile, Julie used the occasion to pay tribute to her employees, many of whom have been with Right at Home East Lancashire for many years.

She commented: “This sector is so rewarding, because we’re helping people to live their lives to the fullest and through our services, we really are making a difference, every day. Of

course, it’s not without its challenges, but – hand on heart – I can honestly say I’ve loved every minute of it. The success of the business is a reflection of the hard work our whole team puts in on a daily basis, and although we tell them all the time how wonderful they are, I want to take this opportunity to let them know just how much their dedication and big hearts are appreciated. Not just by me and the office team here at Right at Home, but by all the clients they have supported in the 10 years since we opened our doors, and their families too."

She added: "Looking back on all the lives that have been touched over that time makes me immensely proud. Most of our carers and office staff have been with the company for years – we’re like a big family! This year in particular has been a very challenging year for everyone, but we have managed to continue delivering the highest quality care whilst making the safety of our clients and carers our top priority.”

Right at Home East Lancashire works with clients who are looking for anything from an hour of companionship, through to a live-in support service. They also assist people who have