Candidates announced for next month's Clitheroe by-elections

And the list of candidates, or "statement of persons nominated", for the by-elections has now been published.

By-elections will take place in the Primrose and Littlemoor wards for Ribble Valley Borough Council and Clitheroe Town Council following the resignation of long-serving councillors Allan and Susan Knox, who have stepped down to start a new life in Scotland.

And if you want to have your say in the by-elections you have to be registered to vote by Thursday, August 3rd.

Clitheroe goes to the polls next week

If you have recently turned 18 or moved Littlemoor or Primrose, it is particularly important that you check that you are registered to vote, which takes just five minutes online.

Elections are an opportunity to have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect your day-to-day life. Borough councillors make important decisions on running borough-wide services, such as planning, recycling and refuse collection and sport and leisure.

Town councillors make representations at borough and county council meetings on a range of issues, such as planning.

The Littlemoor candidates are: Ribble Valley Borough Council – Jimmy Newhouse (Conservative), Gaynor Patricia Hibbert (Liberal Democrat), Mandy Pollard (Labour), Anne Elizabeth Peplow (Green); Clitheroe Town Council – Jimmy Newhouse (Conservative), Gaynor Patricia Hibbert (Liberal Democrat), Mandy Pollard (Labour), Anne Elizabeth Peplow (Green).

The Primrose candidates are: Ribble Valley Borough Council – Katei Blezard (Conservative), Kerry Elizabeth Fletcher (Liberal Democrat), Michael St John Graveston (Labour), Malcolm Charles Peplow (Green); Clitheroe Town Council – Katei Blezard (Conservative), Kerry Elizabeth Fletcher (Liberal Democrat), Michael St John Graveston (Labour), Malcolm Charles Peplow (Green).

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or to change an existing postal or proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday, August 4th, and the deadline to apply for a new