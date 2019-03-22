Police warn motorists to avoid Ribble Valley road after five-car collision

Police are advising motorists to avoid part of a Ribble Valley road following a five-car collision which also involved a lorry.



Ribble Valley Police are asking people to avoid Wiswell Lane at its junction with the A671 after receiving reports of a crash at just before 1pm involving a lorry and at least five cars.

A police spokesman said that officers and paramedics are at the scene and it believed that nobody has been seriously injured.

One person has been taken to hospital though with a minor wrist injury.

Recovery vehicles are on their way, but motorists are advised to avoid the area as there is serious congestion.