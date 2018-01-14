Police search for Clitheroe pair who tried to stop shoplifter

Ribble Valley police are searching for a couple who tried to apprehend a shoplifter as part of their investigation into the crime which took place at the Boots in Clitheroe last year.

Authorities are trying to trace a pair of individuals who "attempted to chase the offender" after the incident, which took place at 14:30 on December 27th of 2017 at the store on Castle Street.

"Please can you Contact PC 947 Towler on 01200 478766 or email 947@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk with any information," read a statement from police. "Thank you."