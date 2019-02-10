Police release image of man after Nelson wallet theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after the theft of a wallet belonging to an elderly man.

The incident is thought to have happened on Thursday (February 7th) at 2-30pm at the Age UK Charity Shop, in Nelson.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently looking to identify this male. We believe he is responsible for theft of a wallet belonging to an elderly gentlemen. If you know who this male is we would appreciated it if you could get in contact with us. If so contact 101 non emergency number quoting log number LC-20190206-0649."