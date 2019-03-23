Police reassure public after reports of three men carrying knives in Nelson

Police are reassuring the public that there is nothing to worry about after reports three men were spotted carrying knives around the streets of Nelson.

Earlier this week, police were informed of a picture circulating on social media of what appeared to be three men in the Glenfield Road area, of Nelson, carrying long knives. Police investigations can reveal that the items being carried were, in fact, knife sharpeners and there is no threat of violence to the public.

A statement from Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police has been posted on its Facebook page. It reads as follows: "On Monday the 18th March, we were made aware of an image circulating on social media of what appeared to be three males in the Glenfield Road area of Nelson carrying long knives. "As a result I tasked my team to conduct extensive CCTV enquiries this week to determine if the image was correct and more importantly to attempt to identify those responsible.

"The good news is that tonight we visited those same three males and can confirm that the items they were carrying were in fact knife sharpeners. All three males are unknown to the police and work at a local abattoir. I would like to thank the local community for raising what initially seemed like a concerning incident, but equally would like to reassure the community that this incident was not as first feared."