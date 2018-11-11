Police officer suffers hand injury after Nelson assault

Police were called to the property this morning
Three people have been arrested after a female police officer was assaulted this morning (Sunday).

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Bracewell Close, Nelson, just after 8-30am.

Insp Paul Gaynor, of Lancashire Police, said: "We were called to reports of a disturbance where we found two males and a female under the influence of drink and drugs.

"They were arrested for assaulting a police officer and they were interviewed at Blackburn police station.

"The officer was taken to hospital with an injury to her left hand."