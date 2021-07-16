Police launch urgent appeal for missing 14-year-old Pendle girl

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of the 14-year-old who last seen at her home address on Tuesday.

Keira is described as a white female, approx 4ft 11ins. tall with blonde/brown hair in a messy bun. She was carrying a brown Louis Vuitton handbag. She has links to Colne, Barnoldswick, and Earby areas.

If you have seen Keira or have any information please call police on 101 quoting log 0137 of 13/07/21.