Police launch human trafficking inquiry after 850 cannabis plants seized at Padiham house

Police officers have discovered a so-called cannabis farm at a house in Padiham.

Acting on information from the community neighbourhood team officers went to the house in Burnley Road last night where they discovered a "substantial size" cannabis set up.

During the search just over 850 cannabis plants of different stages of growth were seized along with growing equipment.

Inquiries are on going to establish if there are any further offences, including those of human trafficking, which has been the case with other similar incidents throughout Burnley.