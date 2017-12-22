Police investigate homophobic graffiti outside Valley pub

Homophobic insults were spray-painted across the car park of The Bayley Arms in Hurst Green.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "We are currently investigating an incident of criminal damage at The Bayley Arms in which homophobic insults have been spray painted across the car park amongst other things.

"We understand there may be rumours and ill feeling directed towards former tenants of the premises, however hate crimes/criminal behaviour are not acceptable."

As reported last week in the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, the Hurst Green establishment is under new management after claims the previous owners left without warning.

David Lee is the new temporary landlord at the pub and he has vowed to keep the place open as usual over the festive period.

Anyone with any information about graffiti is asked to e-mail Katie.Ferguson@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference EG1708904.