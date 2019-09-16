Police dog tracks down driver hiding in wood after he flees scene of A59 car crash leaving victim trapped inside

Police are appealing for information after an accident which left a woman trapped in an overturned car on the A59 near to Clitheroe.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene along with the Lancashire Police Dog Unit. Viper the police dog was deployed to find the driver of the vehicle who has left the scene.

Viper tracked the suspect down to nearby woods where he was hiding.

Police confirmed a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. The woman passenger, believed to be the man's girlfriend, did not suffer any serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to call the police on 101.