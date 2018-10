A milk tanker veered off the road after being in collision with a car.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) on the A59 near Sawley Brow.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Motorists to be aware of a road collision between a car and milk tanker on the A59 Sawley Brow, at Clitheroe.

"Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt and the road is now clear."