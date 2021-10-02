Police concerned for welfare of Pendle man last seen yesterday morning

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Martyn Radcliffe from Barnoldswick.

Saturday, 2nd October 2021
Updated Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 12:54 pm

He was last seen yesterday (Friday) at around 10am leaving his home address.

He is described as being a white male with grey hair, six foot one tal large build and unshaven.

He is wearing, thin trousers, checked shirt and a red jacket. He is believed to be travelling in a red Fiat 500 with registration plate FG08 PYA.



If anyone has seen Martyn or his vehicle, please contact police on 101 quoting log number 1318 of 1st October 2021.

