Police commendation for heroic Clitheroe midwife

A heroic Clitheroe midwife has been recognised for her brave efforts after she performed CPR non-stop for 40 minutes on a woman who had suffered a massive heart attack.

Susannah Kerr was invited to a presentation evening organised by Lancashire Constabulary at The Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Clayton-le-Moors and received a commendation in recognition of her life-saving skills.

Her 19-year-old daughter, Ebony, and Clitheroe resident Lisa Greenwood were also praised for their help.

Quick-thinking Susannah (37) was in the right place at the right time earlier this year when she jumped straight into action to save the life of much-respected Joan Moore, whose heart stopped for eight minutes.

Joan (70), who recently retired from working at Pendleside Medical Practice reception desk, Clitheroe Health Centre, was on her way home from work when she collapsed.

Mother-of-one Susannah, happened to be walking her dog when she found an unresponsive Joan on Castle View and ran to the rescue.

After performing 30 chest compressions to two rescue breaths twice, Susannah felt she needed help. She asked one of the bystanders to call Ebony from her mobile. Ebony, who is studying to qualify as a mental health nurse, was on the scene within minutes and began helping with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Another local woman, Lisa, pulled up and asked if she could help. Susannah asked her to go find a defibrillator. Ten minutes later Lisa arrived back with one.

Susannah and Ebony continued to perform CPR until the paramedics arrived and rushed Joan to hospital for treatment.

Joan is back to good health and was delighted to attend the ceremony last week.

On receiving the award, Susannah said: “It is absolutely fantastic to be recognised for this, especially by the police services and I’m very proud of my daughter to. We were nominated by Clitheroe Police and are absolutely thrilled with the recognition.”

Ebony added: “I am very proud of this achievement.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We cannot praise enough the actions of this lady, who along with two others, effectively saved a life. Without their actions the woman involved in this incident would potentially not be here today. We are delighted that they have received this award.”