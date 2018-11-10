Police appeal to identify Colne stone thief

Do you recognise this man?

Police are appealing for information after he and another man are believed to be responsible for the theft of nine York Stone flags from the rear of a property in Albert Road, Colne.

The theft occurred at around 8-10am on October 21st. He is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, driving a small white van with red and yellow highway maintenance stickers on it.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you recognise this man or have any information in relation to this incident, or have been offered to buy any York Stone flags, please contact us via 101 quoting log number LC-20180921-0255."