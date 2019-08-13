Police appeal to help find missing woman with links to Burnley

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing woman whose disappearance is very out of character according to her family.

Lindsay Birbeck has not been seen since 2-30pm on Monday and is missing from Burnley Road, Accrington. However, she may have links to Burnley and Blackburn.

Lindsey is described as white, 5ft. 11in. tall, slim build, shoulder length dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped jacket, black shirt and black leggings.



If anyone has any information with regards to her whereabouts, contact Lancashire Police on 101 Quoting LC-20190813-0016.