Police appeal to find missing Ribble Valley man (37)

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is missing from his home in Langho.

Carl Barrett (37) was last seen around 9.15am yesterday (Tuesday, February 5th) in the Longsight Road area.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with short, dark hair, as well as a goatie-style beard and moustache. Carl was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, cream jumper, black jacket and brown boots at the time of his disappearance.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Clitheroe area and has connections in Sheffield.

Police are appealing for information and urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.

PC Lorraine Hamer, of Blackburn Police, said: “We are concerned following Carl’s disappearance and would ask anyone who has seen him or a man matching his description to contact police immediately.

“I would also ask Carl, if he sees this appeal, to call and let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 297@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0693 of February 5.