Police appeal to find Clitheroe man missing for five days

Paul was last seen in the Clitheroe area at around 5am on Tuesday (August 10th). He is described as 5ft 8in tall, bald and of medium build, with a slight stubble and two tear tattoos on his face.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "When Paul was last seen he was wearing a black shirt, black trousers and black boots. We are now concerned for Paul’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen Paul or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20210813-1573. Please share this post. Thanks in advance for your help."