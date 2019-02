Police are warning farmers and appealing for the public's help about a vehicle which has reportedly been seen in suspicious circumstances.

Earlier today, a spokesman for Ribble Valley Police appealed for help via their Facebook page. "Suspicious vehicle seen at various farms in the Dunsop Bridge area approximately 30 minutes ago.

"It's a white Peugeot Boxer dropside lorry with registration number MF68 HCE. Any further sightings please report on 101."