Police appeal for Ribble Valley and Pendle cigarette thief

Do you recognise this man?

Police are keen to speak to him in relation to a spate of cigarette thefts that have occurred in the Pendle and Ribble Valley areas in the last few days.

A warning to shop owners has also been issued.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We want to speak to this male in relation to a spate of thefts that have occurred throughout the Pendle and Ribble Valley areas in the last few days.

"If you are a store that sells cigarettes then you need to be mindful of this information as this male has been entering stores and attempting to purchase a large quantity of cigarettes before taking the items making no attempt to pay.

"Do not allow this to happen and if you see this male please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20181110-1515. Any information about this males whereabouts to be passed to OIC PC 3060 MCCOY."