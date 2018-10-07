Police appeal for missing teenage girl

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Jessica Barr.

Police say Jessica went missing from the Worksop area at around 5pm on Friday.

Jessica is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 2ins. tall. She is described as having brown, shoulder length wavy hair and was last seen wearing a blue denim Jacket, dark hooded top and black leggings.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Jessica may have travelled to the Lancashire area. If you have seen Jessica or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 51 of 2nd October 2018."