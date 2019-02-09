Police appeal for missing Langho man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man Carl Barrett.

The 37-year-old was last seen around 9-15am on Tuesday (February 5th) in the Longsight Road area of Langho.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build with short, dark hair, as well as a goatee-style beard and moustache.

Police said Carl was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, cream jumper, black jacket and brown boots at the time of his disappearance.

It is now believed Carl may have travelled to Sheffield or Norwich. He also has links to Clitheroe.

Police are appealing for information and urging anyone who has seen him to contact police immediately.

Insp. James Black, of Blackburn Police, said: “Carl has been missing for a number of days now and our concern is growing.

“He urgently requires medication which we don’t think he is carrying with him. If you see him or a man matching his description, please don’t approach him but contact police.

“I would also ask Carl, if he sees this appeal, to call and let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 693 of February 5.