Police appeal for missing Burnley teenagers

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage boy and girl missing from their homes in Burnley.

Katelyn Haydock (14) and 15-year-old Luke Herron were last seen at the Tesco supermarket, in Burnley, around 7pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare. Katelyn is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with dyed red hair possibly tied up in a bun. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink/red jumper, pink furry coat and black trainers, carrying a beige rucksack.

"Luke is described as a white male, 6ft 2in tall, slim build, dark long hair, curly on top. He was last seen wearing a black coat, red and black chequered jacket, white shirt, black pants and a pair of black Adidas trainers.

"We are appealing for your help to find Katelyn and Luke. If you have seen them or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20190322-0437."