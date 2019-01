Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred in the Simonstone area in the early hours of this morning (New Year's Day)

A grey Audi TT RS4 (similar to the one pictured) with the registration plate R54SRS was stolen and is believed to still be within the East Lancashire area.

If you have any information or sightings please contact police quoting log 0287 of 1st January.