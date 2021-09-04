Police appeal for information after motorcyclist killed in road accident in Ribble Valley

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm yesterday (Friday) on Catlow Road, as two men on motorbikes – a Honda CBF 1000-7 and a Yamaha YSF R1 – were travelling together. A collision occurred involving the man on the Honda bike and an agricultural tractor.

Emergency services attended but the rider – a man in his 50s, from Cornwall - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are now being supported by specially-trained officers.

The road was closed for some time while collision investigators attended.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam showing any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision, to get in touch with us them soon as possible.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “Sadly a man has lost his life as a result of this collision and first and foremost our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what occurred and are now asking anybody with information to get in touch with us straight away. Perhaps you saw the vehicles involved prior to the collision or maybe you have dashcam showing any of the vehicles. Whatever information you have, please let us know.”