Police appeal for information after Burnley woman (79) seriously injured in road accident

Police are appealing for information after a woman suffered serious injuries in a collision last night.

Officers were called at around 9-40pm to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the entry slip road at junction eight, the Hapton interchange, of the eastbound carriageway of the M65.

The collision involved a Nissan Note and a stationary Audi A6, which had stopped to assist a broken down Mazda. The stationary Audi and the Mazda subsequently collided.

The Nissan also collided with the central reservation.

The drivers of the Audi and Mazda were out of the vehicles at the time of the collision. They were not injured.

The driver of the Nissan, a 79 year old woman from Burnley, suffered a serious injury to her chest. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where her condition is described as serious but stable.

The carriageway was closed for around four hours to while accident investigators were at the scene.

Sergeant Phil Baxendale of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the injured woman at this time. We’re working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and would ask that anyone who saw it, or any of vehicles prior to the collision gets in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email 3730@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 1609 of 9th April.