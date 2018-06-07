Police appeal following Clitheroe assault

Police are appealing for help from local residents following an assault.

Officers, who are investigating an assault which happened outside Clitheroe Social Club on Wellgate between the hours of 1 and 1-30am on Sunday, April 22nd, are wanting to speak to a man as part of their inquiries and hope that local residents will recognise the top that he was wearing.

Do you recognise this motif?

The motif (pictured) was worn by the man that police want to speak to on a dark blue shirt. The man is described as being white, of slim build and has dark brown hair.

"I appreciate it is some time ago, but if you were out that night please could you look at any picture you may have taken to see if he was in the background which will help us further identify this male. Equally, if you think that the male we are talking about is you, please contact us," said PC Dickinson.

To get in touch call either 101, use the contact an officer form online, or contact PC 1073 Dickinson direct on 1073@lancashire.pnn.police.uk