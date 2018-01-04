Police appeal following assault

Police are appealing for information following an assault in a Ribble Valley bar earlier this month.

Around 12-15am on December 17th, the victim, a 52-year-old man, was at Brady’s Wine Bar off Queen Street, Whalley, when he was approached by another man.

The man punched the victim in the face before making off from the scene.

Following CCTV inquiries, the police would like to speak to the man, pictured.

PC Joe Astin, of Colne Police, said: “If you recognise the man pictured, please call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 1409@lancashire.pnn.police.uk