Police appeal after window of former Clitheroe restaurant damaged

Police are appealing for information after a brick was thrown at the window of a former Clitheroe restaurant.

Officers received a call at around 6-50pm yesterday evening from a member of the public who had witnessed a man throwing a brick, or something similar, at the window of the La Vespa restaurant on Whalley Road, which is currently closed, causing minor damage.

It is believed the offender was wearing a dark parka type coat and he made off in the direction of Barrow on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 quoting log number LC-20190311-1170.