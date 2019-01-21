Police appeal after spate of burglaries in Langho

Raiders and vandals broke into a number of properties in the Ribble Valley village of Langho over the weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday evening, the offenders smashed their way into St Leonard's Church, in Whalley Road, Billington and Langho Community Centre and a house in St Mary's Drive.

They also broke into a nursery, escaping with a mobile phone and cash to the value of £30 from a tin.

Police believe the raids are linked and are appealing for information.

Sgt Dave Simpson, of Clitheroe Police, said: "We believe the same offenders are behind the burglaries. The thieves have entered the properties and searched for items to steal. "Fortunately, they escaped with very little, but have caused extensive damage. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the thefts or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact Police on 101."