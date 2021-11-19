Police appeal after man exposes himself at Burnley park
Police have launched an appeal after reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Mitella Park, Burnley.
The incident is alleged to have happened yesterday evening (Thursday) just after 7pm.
No arrests have been made, but as a reassurance measure, police patrols have been stepped up in and around the area.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 7-22pm yesterday (November 18th) to reports a man had indecently exposed himself in Mittela Park in Burnley.
"No arrest has been made at this stage. Enquiries are very much ongoing. Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area.
"Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time is asked to call 101, quoting log 1283 of November 18, 2021."