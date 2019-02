Police are appealing for the public's assistance to find two expensive vehicles stolen overnight from the town.

The first one is a white Audi A3 S-Line, vehicle registration number PJ66 LHE. The second is a grey Audi Q3 S-Line, registration number PJ17 RNV.

The grey Audi stolen is similar to this one pictured

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "If you have any information, please call Police 101 or 999 quoting log number 0513 of the 9th February 2019."