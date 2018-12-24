Police appeal after Clitheroe crash

Police are appealing for information after two men were seriously injured during a car accident in Clitheroe.

Officers were called at 11-18pm on Tuesday, December 18th, to reports of a Vauxhall Astra crashing into a stone wall on West Bradford Road.

The driver - a 27-year-old man - suffered suspected back injuries, while a 24-year-old passenger suffered a broken leg and back injuries.

Both were taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Were you in the area at the time of the collision? If you have any information which could help with our investigation please ring us on 101 quoting log number 1475 of December 18th.”